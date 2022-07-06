Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNRG. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 132,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 52,002 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $942,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $112.87.

