Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,645,000 after acquiring an additional 782,542 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.