Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOMP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $68.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04.

