Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 4,108.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 317,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 109,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

