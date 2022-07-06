Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,088,000.

VWO stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

