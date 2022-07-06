Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 83,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

