Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $172.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.29 and a 200-day moving average of $195.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

