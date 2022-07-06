Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 55,407 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 10,074.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Aflac Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $144,090,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,635 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,576,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 2,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,112 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,716 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $46.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35.

