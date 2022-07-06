Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

