Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 10,074.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,639,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,860,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

