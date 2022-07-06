Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,334 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

SHYG stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38.

