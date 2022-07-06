Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 66,647 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

