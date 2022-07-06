Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 2.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

