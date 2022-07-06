Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

TRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other TriMas news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $203,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

