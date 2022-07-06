Massnet Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (MASS)

Massnet (MASS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $156,574.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,291.21 or 1.00036009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00178169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars.

