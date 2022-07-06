Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 8.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $93,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 16,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.0% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 366.7% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $319.26 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $310.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

