Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.83. 727,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 632,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $180.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Matinas BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.