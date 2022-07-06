Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,700 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $21,222.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 237,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,551.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $21,336.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $20,938.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,644.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,536.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,964.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,638.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,315.00.

Shares of RKT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,441,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKT. Citigroup cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after buying an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 548,077 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

