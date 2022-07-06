MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 385 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 390 ($4.72). 9,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 70,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397.50 ($4.81).
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 373.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 470.53. The company has a market cap of £396.01 million and a P/E ratio of -28.47. The company has a current ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.
MaxCyte Company Profile (LON:MXCT)
