MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 385 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 390 ($4.72). 9,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 70,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397.50 ($4.81).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 373.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 470.53. The company has a market cap of £396.01 million and a P/E ratio of -28.47. The company has a current ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

MaxCyte Company Profile (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

