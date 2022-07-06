McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-$3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.00.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

