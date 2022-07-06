MCDEX Market Capitalization Achieves $59.50 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the dollar. MCDEX has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

