McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.9% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $252.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.08.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

