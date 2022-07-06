McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in ASML by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ASML by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ASML by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $430.54. 22,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $529.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $176.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.67.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

