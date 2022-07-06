McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $903,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,755. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

