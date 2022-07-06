McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.08. The stock had a trading volume of 42,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day moving average is $126.50. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

