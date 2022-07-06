McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 865 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,780.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.45. The company had a trading volume of 95,705 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.91. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.