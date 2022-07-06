McGuire Investment Group LLC Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,865,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.35. The stock had a trading volume of 87,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,175. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $155.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.91.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.