MDA (TSE:MDA) Trading Down 1.1%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.91 and last traded at C$8.04. 90,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 174,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$954.28 million and a PE ratio of 80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.76.

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$513.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$549.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDA Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDA Company Profile (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

