MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Short Interest Update

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTAC. Omni Event Management Ltd increased its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,195,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 755,008 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 1,265.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 577,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 535,109 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 387.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 436,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 347,119 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 401,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 297,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,906,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 501,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,906. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. MedTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

