Menard Financial Group LLC Acquires 122 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.5% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $545.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $540.48 and a 200-day moving average of $568.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

