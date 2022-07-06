Menard Financial Group LLC Acquires 974 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 197.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

