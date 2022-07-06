Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases 116 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $229.61 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $302.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.76 and its 200 day moving average is $226.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

