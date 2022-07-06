Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $150.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.