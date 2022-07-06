Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,533 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

