Menard Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Equinix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Equinix by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.60.

EQIX stock opened at $667.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $669.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

