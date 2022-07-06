Menard Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.39.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

