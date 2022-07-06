Menard Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

