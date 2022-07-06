Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up to $12.39

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.39, but opened at $12.99. Mercer International shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 4,832 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MERC shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Mercer International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $917.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

