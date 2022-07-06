Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 546.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,285 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.34. The company had a trading volume of 384,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,252,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $236.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

