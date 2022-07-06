Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.28. 344,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,252,299. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $235.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

