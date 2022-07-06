Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Update

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Mercurity Fintech stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,134. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. Mercurity Fintech has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $5.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercurity Fintech stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Mercurity Fintech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

