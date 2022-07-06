Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 1,121 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.