Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 43,871 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 43,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,000. Union Pacific comprises about 0.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.41.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $210.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.88. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

