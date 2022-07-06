Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $344.32 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

