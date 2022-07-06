Meritage Portfolio Management Has $20.01 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for about 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.06% of AMETEK worth $20,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in AMETEK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 9.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

AME stock opened at $111.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.67.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

