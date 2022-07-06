Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $5.69 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 226,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 138.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1,977.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

