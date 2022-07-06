Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 555 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

