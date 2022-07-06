Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,982,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.12% of Kilroy Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

