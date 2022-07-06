Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $415.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.99. The company has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

