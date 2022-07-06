Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,915 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

